Blue Ivy Just Out-Mariahed Mariah

We thought we'd hit peak-diva when Mariah Carey shared a photo of her and Beyoncé bonding backstage at Carey's Christmas concert Sunday night. We were wrong. We forgot about Blue Ivy Carter.
Bey and Jay's 4-year-old daughter stole the damn show during a photo opp with her mother, a young friend, and Carey and her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Of course the most famous preschooler in the world would bust out the accessory to end all accessories. Are we sure Karl Lagerfeld's not the father?
Bey and Jay's 4-year-old daughter stole the damn show during a photo opp with her mother, a young friend, and Carey and her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Of course the most famous preschooler in the world would bust out the accessory to end all accessories. Are we sure Karl Lagerfeld's not the father?
We'd like to think that Blue Ivy whipped out her giant fan at the last possible second, giving Carey no time to reassert her diva dominance by summoning a swarm of butterflies or having a manservant mist her with glitter before the shutter clicked. Unfortunately for Mariah, baby girl's spent her entire life learning how to own a moment from the masters. It may be Mariah's World, but it's Blue Ivy's universe. Flawless, indeed.
Advertisement