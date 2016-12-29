Wouldn't you love to know which products the biggest makeup artists in the world use on their own faces? Well, over the past year, we've quizzed the leading beauty experts about their must-have products, tricks of the trade and makeup secrets. From Lou Teasdale to Lisa Eldridge, in our regular Inside My Makeup Bag feature, our favourite makeup artists and trend shapers share all their beauty tips. High street concealers and need-to-know hair saviours? Click on to discover your ultimate grooming shopping list and the most valuable expert advice.