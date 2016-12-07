A Hacker Leaked Topless Photos Of Maisie Williams & We're Horrified

I really wish I were writing about Maisie Williams today to talk about her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. Or her work with the Dolphin Project to protect the endangered animals during a trip to Japan. Or her cute adopted pup. But instead, I have to tell you that she has become another victim of online hacking.
The unidentified hacker has stolen personal photos of Williams from what some speculate is her private Facebook account and shared them on Reddit, as Digital Spy reports. One photo apparently shows Williams topless, with her back to the camera, and another shows her with two friends. But what's in the photos doesn't really matter — the fact is they are hers alone and for no one else to share.
These are private photos should never have been disseminated without her permission. It's horrifying and disgusting to see this happen to another female celebrity for the second time this year. Celebrities are consistently deprived of privacy due to their public-facing careers, but this invasion is absolutely nauseating. Let's hope Williams can get these photos removed from the internet, change her password, and find the criminals who did this.
