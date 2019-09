Amy Schumer's The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo received Grammy nominations for best spoken word album and best comedy album. In an Instagram post acknowledging the honour, Schumer also called attention to the live-action Barbie movie she could soon star in and the body-shaming she's received for it.She objects to even using the term "fat-shaming," she explained, because she's not ashamed."Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game?" she wrote. "I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there."This isn't the first time Schumer's defended herself against people who act like she's a larger women than she is. After she appeared in an issue of Glamour celebrating plus-sized women, she wrote that there was "nothing wrong with being plus size" but questioned what unrealistic ideas it could give girls to see her body depicted that way.In addition to defending her own right to feel good about herself, Schumer's Grammy post gave advice to others whose looks have been criticised."Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself, I am out there fighting for you, for us," she said. "And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathise with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example."She ended on a quote from her Ms. Gala speech : "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will."