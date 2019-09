Instagram Is Making A Major Change To One Of Its Core Features

We still have about four weeks left, but I think it's safe to go ahead and say that 2016 has been the year of Instagram. Twitter was fast and furious throughout the election, while Facebook was roaring with the likes of Chewbacca Mom , but it's been Instagram that has pioneered the fight against online harassment and hate speech.In October, the app launched its much-heralded support tools . Today, Instagram is making a move that sets it apart from almost every other social network: The latest update allows anyone — celebrities, your mother, you — to turn off commenting on a post.On the screen where you add a caption and tag friends, you'll see a new "Advanced Settings" tab. Select that and you can toggle on "Turn Off Commenting." If you decide after the fact that you do want to see comments, you can return to the menu to switch your settings back.