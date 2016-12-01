31 Perfect Looks To Copy This December

We'll be honest: We spend most of December preparing our holiday looks. You know, what we're wearing to the annual office bash, what we're wearing for casual family celebrations, what we're wearing to our BFF Secret Santa exchange, and, of course, what we're wearing when the ball drops at midnight. And it makes sense; these seasonal activities tend to dominate our last-month-of-the-year schedules. But, that's not all we should be dressing for.



Typically, we'd say the next few weeks will be spent battling chilly temperatures and sporadic snowfalls, but with a forecast that's been less than reliable your wardrobe requires just one thing — and that's variety. That's why, the 31 outfits ahead (one for every day of the month) offer up a little bit of everything: matching cashmere sets, sweatshirts paired with heels, and every type of coat you could possibly dream of.



