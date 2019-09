Party Makeup Ideas - Christmas Beauty Looks

Golden Eye

By mid December, many of us have already seen enough sequins, tinsel and glitter to last a lifetime. As the party season rages on, it's easy to feel uninspired not only by your wardrobe but by your makeup bag, too. Is your go-to party makeup look a quick smudge of lipstick and maybe a swipe of eyeshadow added to your existing makeup when you're running straight out after work? And at the weekend, when you have the whole afternoon to get ready? Still a quick smudge of lipstick and a swipe of your favourite eyeshadow? Yep, us too.There's nothing wrong with finding your winning makeup formula and depending on the same fail-safe face for every party you attend. But seeing as it's the festive season, when we all have licence to be a little more adventurous, why not embrace some bolder looks, and step out of your beauty comfort zone. Glitter? Why not! Graphic eyeliner? Go forth!Below are three party looks by makeup artist Lucy Pearson , modelled by fashion student and WAH Nails artist Jess Young and influenced by beauty trends created for the catwalk, that anyone from a novice to a pro can interpret themselves. Whether you want high-octane glittering glamour or just a hint of golden sheen, these three looks are playful, easy-to-do and will transform your party look from zero to hero in the flick of a makeup brush.