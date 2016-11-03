The latest video game to get the pornographic treatment is here, and it's slightly less childhood-ruining than August's Pokémon Go-themed adult film. And, it also has the best title: Cock of Duty.
That's right: There's now A Call of Duty parody, released by Brazzers this week to coincide with Friday's release of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (an actual video game). If you're interested and happen to be in an NSFW-friendly space, check out the film here.
As you can see in the trailer above, Cock Of Duty promises plenty of action in all senses of the word. Motherboard reports that the film follows performers Jasmine Jae, Stella Cox, and Monique Alexander on their mission to rescue Danny D and a mysterious "package." The troops thrust deep into enemy territory to complete their mission, only to realise, upon pulling out, they must blast off into space to finish the job for good.
If you have questions about the weaponry and non-sexual action, don't worry, because Brazzers' PR team has answers: "[During production] we threw in customised weapons, tanks, explosions, stunts, tons of enemies, and unique military locations — even spaceships, because you know, apparently modern warfare is destined to become space warfare."
If Cock of Duty is a sign that there are more video-game porn parodies to come, we are 100% here for them.
