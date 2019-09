"Come on @Barbie , let's go party!!!" she captioned a video of herself with the doll. "Thank you to my new and incredible @Mattel family for this honor!"The new addition is part of Barbie's Sheroes line, which has transformed the likes of Misty Copeland and Ava DuVernay into dolls in the past. Graham "challenges the conversation around body norms, and we think that’s a really important message for girls," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's SVP for the Barbie brand, told USA Today Barbie still has a long way to go before truly representing people of all shapes and sizes. The "curvy" Barbie still has pretty mainstream proportions , as does Graham's. ( Graham is a UK size 1 6.) However, there's one important provision to this Barbie that the model insisted on: "The number one prerequisite was that her thighs touched," Graham told the Huffington Post . "I was like, 'Guys, we can make this Barbie, but if her thighs don’t touch, she’s not authentic.'"Graham has helped gain a lot of visibility for the plus-sized community over the past few years. Hopefully, the doll will spread body positivity further to an even younger population.