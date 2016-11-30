No, you haven't misread that. Sam Cam, the wife of the former Prime Minister, is launching her own fashion label, Cefinn (named after the initials of her children) for Spring/Summer 2017. Before you immediately write off her collection, Cameron actually has more fashion credentials than you may realise. Formerly the creative director at luxury goods brand Smythson, where she still holds a consultancy role, Cameron has long championed British designers such as Christopher Kane, Roksanda, Erdem and Jonathan Saunders, and is frequently spotted in the front row at London Fashion Week, as well as regularly wearing their designs to public events. She's also an ambassador for the British Fashion Council. Oh, and her sister, Emily Sheffield, is the deputy editor of British Vogue.
No wonder, then, that the first images from her collection are exclusively published in the upcoming January issue of Vogue, out on 5 December. From what we've seen so far it looks like elegant everyday wear, with an emphasis on feminine silhouettes and flattering cuts. Cameron explained her reasoning for starting the brand to the magazine: "I felt that there was a lot of American and French brands out there that fit that bracket of designer contemporary with the right price point and the right styling, but there aren’t that many British brands which fill that space."
The collection, which will be priced between £100 and £300, consists of 40 pieces and will be available at Net-A-Porter, Selfridges and through its own website, Cefinn.com from early 2017. Having topped countless best-dressed lists herself, will you tap into Sam Cam's style when her collection drops next spring?
No wonder, then, that the first images from her collection are exclusively published in the upcoming January issue of Vogue, out on 5 December. From what we've seen so far it looks like elegant everyday wear, with an emphasis on feminine silhouettes and flattering cuts. Cameron explained her reasoning for starting the brand to the magazine: "I felt that there was a lot of American and French brands out there that fit that bracket of designer contemporary with the right price point and the right styling, but there aren’t that many British brands which fill that space."
The collection, which will be priced between £100 and £300, consists of 40 pieces and will be available at Net-A-Porter, Selfridges and through its own website, Cefinn.com from early 2017. Having topped countless best-dressed lists herself, will you tap into Sam Cam's style when her collection drops next spring?
Advertisement