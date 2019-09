The new trifle includes a caramelised banana compote topped with rum-soaked chocolate sponge, a layer of salted caramel sauce, chocolate shavings, a creamy vanilla custard (so far so good), but then – a smoky bacon flavoured cream, reported The Guardian It's then topped with gold cocoa nib sprinkles and comes with a sachet of bacon pieces for customers to add themselves.Blumenthal said he was inspired by fond memories of enjoying bacon and banana sandwiches during the school holidays as a child. “I loved how you wouldn’t normally think of putting those two flavours together but they just worked so well,” he said.“I can’t wait to hear about people’s reactions when they see and taste this fantastic dessert at their Christmas dinner table – it’ll definitely be a talking point.”That's for sure.The trifle will launch in Waitrose shops this week as part of a meal deal, costing £3.99 for a pack of mini trifles – to allow customers to sample it (wise) – before a larger £12.99 version becomes available.While we doubt it'll ever replace the real thing, bacon and banana trifle doesn't sound quite as revolting as Rachel Green's English trifle-cum-shepherd's pie popularised in Friends.Heck, we're not ones for turning our noses up at unusual flavour combinations either, so we might just give it a try if we're feeling brave enough on Boxing Day.