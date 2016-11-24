Have you ever stumbled through your front door after a night out and thought it would be a good idea to make some pasta with harissa paste on it? Rice and cheddar? We've all been there, and felt the next-day shame. It's this type of trial and error however, that has led us to discover some unusual but pleasant food combinations over the years.
While we don't claim to be experts in flavour pairing, we do think Heston Blumenthal would appreciate the culinary inventions detailed across the following slides. And the best news? They're cheap, comprise easily available ingredients and are super simple to make. Read on if you want to treat your tastebuds to something new and delicious.
This article was first published Feb 19, 2016.
While we don't claim to be experts in flavour pairing, we do think Heston Blumenthal would appreciate the culinary inventions detailed across the following slides. And the best news? They're cheap, comprise easily available ingredients and are super simple to make. Read on if you want to treat your tastebuds to something new and delicious.
This article was first published Feb 19, 2016.