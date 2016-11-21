Here's Why Trump's Family Won't Move In To The White House

Update: Trump's son and wife will join him in the White House at the end of the school year, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports.
Trump, speaking to pool reporters Sunday afternoon, seemed to confirm the report. “Very soon," Trump said of his family's moving schedule. "After he’s finished with school."
Trump, speaking to pool reporters Sunday afternoon, seemed to confirm the report. “Very soon," Trump said of his family's moving schedule. "After he’s finished with school."
Original story follows.
When Donald Trump takes over from Barack Obama as President, he won't be joined by his wife and son in the White House, the New York Post reports. The news comes days after Trump's plan to spend as much time as possible in his Midtown Manhattan residence, a move which is relatively unprecedented in modern history and will cause a major expenditure and effort by the Secret Service and NYPD.
Trump's team says that Melania and Barron will remain in Manhattan until the 10-year-old finishes school, which he attends on the Upper West Side. The Post writes that the campaign has been trying for Barron, who has seen his father's long history of alleged sexual assault, virulent racism, and alleged electability for the office of President exposed to the world.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller tells the Washington Post the decision was taken because there is “obviously a sensitivity to pulling out a 10-year-old in the middle of the school year.”
There's no timeline for Barron and Melania relocating, though the Trump team says that an official statement is coming soon. The last first lady to not occupy the White House was Anna Harrison, whose husband William Henry Harrison died a month after after contracting pneumonia because he refused to wear a coat to his swearing-in. Before that, Martha Washington didn't live in the White House because it didn't yet exist.
Occasionally, first-children don't live at the White House. George W. Bush's twin daughters, for example, lived at college during their father's Presidency.
Trump's team says that Melania and Barron will remain in Manhattan until the 10-year-old finishes school, which he attends on the Upper West Side. The Post writes that the campaign has been trying for Barron, who has seen his father's long history of alleged sexual assault, virulent racism, and alleged electability for the office of President exposed to the world.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller tells the Washington Post the decision was taken because there is “obviously a sensitivity to pulling out a 10-year-old in the middle of the school year.”
There's no timeline for Barron and Melania relocating, though the Trump team says that an official statement is coming soon. The last first lady to not occupy the White House was Anna Harrison, whose husband William Henry Harrison died a month after after contracting pneumonia because he refused to wear a coat to his swearing-in. Before that, Martha Washington didn't live in the White House because it didn't yet exist.
Occasionally, first-children don't live at the White House. George W. Bush's twin daughters, for example, lived at college during their father's Presidency.
Advertisement