It's no secret that extensions are a popular — if not compulsory — accessory for the hair-obsessed. Hollywood admits to loving them, and celebs regularly use faux pieces to create temporary styles. Why? Because extensions offer a low-commitment way to experiment. Luckily for us, they are now becoming more and more accessible. To wit: Beauty blogger Amber Fillerup just announced an affordable line called Barefoot Blonde Hair.
The collaboration makes perfect sense: Fillerup is one of the few beauty bloggers who openly admits that her gorgeous, Rapunzel-esque hair is the product of extensions. In fact, she specialises in YouTube tutorials for longer hairstyles. She's given how-tos on everything from stacked braids and chunky fishtails to the ever-popular halo braid — and every lush hair look she creates is the kind that makes you immediately want to grow your own.
The extensions will be available for purchase on November 25. To prep for the launch, we've gathered a few of Fillerup's best looks — from gala-worthy updos to casual, beachy waves — to serve as your hair inspo for the coming weeks. Length envy, here we come.
