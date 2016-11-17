Though their 24th wedding anniversary was a month ago, we defy anyone to look at these wedding photos of the Obamas and not feel a little twinge. Barack and Michelle married at Trinity United Church in Chicago on October 3, 1992.
Now, their wedding photos are re-circulating on Twitter. For comparison, here's what they look like now.
Side-by-side for 24 years. Here's to many more. #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nh8Xfc7IWU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2016
On their wedding day, Barack wore the standard black tuxedo and the optimism of youth. He mostly looks the same, but the years in office have told a little. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, that sort of thing.
Michelle wore a floral cold-shoulder gown and a '90s-style giant veil, but she more or less looks as she does now. Her nervous smile will be relatable to anyone having an "Oh, crap" moment on their wedding day. Don't worry, past-Michelle. It all works out. Don't ask about 2016, please.
barack and michelle obama on their wedding day (1992) pic.twitter.com/pVlh20y8Bt— dead boyfriend (@unsmokabIe) November 11, 2016
And we have to show you this select. Wedding days are hard, even for the Obamas.
Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, 1992. pic.twitter.com/oNq170XgXw— 🍂 (@90swomen) November 5, 2016
