Whenever us mere mortals think about making a major hair change, we often have to resort to our imaginations to summon the would-be “after” image. But when celebrities get the same itch, they get to try the look IRL — even if only for a day. To wit: Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan's faux bangs.
Now, there's another example, and it's Ariana Grande. Just check her Instagram feed, in which the singer posted two shots with what looks like very believable, very blonde hair.
“Blonde (wig) ambition...just for now,” she wrote in one post, giving a shout out to stylist, Chris Appleton (and making a very strong case for always reading the caption). And just in case fans didn’t get the memo the first time around, Grande posted another shot, further clarifying, “I'm not blonde.”
If the colour change — no matter how temporary — wasn’t shocking enough, Grande also chose to wear her new platinum hair styled in a rare half-up top knot, rather than her ride-or-die ponytail. When the singer thinks about switching it up, she really thinks about switching it up.
Is the bonde test drive something she should consider making more permanent? Judging by her fans’ reactions — plus the 2.1 million Instagram likes (and counting) — the answer is a resounding "yes."
