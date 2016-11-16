It must be interesting to have a book and movie named after your company, especially when the word "devil" is also in the title — and to be the "devil" in the story.
At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour revealed how she Miuccia Prada felt about The Devil Wears Prada.
The book's author Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant of Wintour's, has admitted that Wintour is the basis of the villain Miranda Priestly. She was depicted as vain and power-hungry, and the media didn't let her live it down.
While she may not in fact be the devil, Wintour is a fan of Prada. She said she and the designer have annual lunches in Milan. But they went several years without acknowledging the book or movie, The Cut reports.
"For a while it seemed that that association was the only flattering thing about the enterprise, and Miuccia and I never discussed it," she said. "Finally, at one of our lunches, she leaned across the table and she said, 'Anna, that book, it’s good for both of us.' And the subject has never come up again."
Wintour conceded that Prada was right — and that her response represented the "calm confidence" she admires in her.
At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour revealed how she Miuccia Prada felt about The Devil Wears Prada.
The book's author Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant of Wintour's, has admitted that Wintour is the basis of the villain Miranda Priestly. She was depicted as vain and power-hungry, and the media didn't let her live it down.
While she may not in fact be the devil, Wintour is a fan of Prada. She said she and the designer have annual lunches in Milan. But they went several years without acknowledging the book or movie, The Cut reports.
"For a while it seemed that that association was the only flattering thing about the enterprise, and Miuccia and I never discussed it," she said. "Finally, at one of our lunches, she leaned across the table and she said, 'Anna, that book, it’s good for both of us.' And the subject has never come up again."
Wintour conceded that Prada was right — and that her response represented the "calm confidence" she admires in her.
Advertisement