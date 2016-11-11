Americans Are Wearing Safety Pins For This Election-Related Reason

The idea began, according to GOOD with Brexit. An American tweeted that wearing the pin would denote an individual loyal to the cause of those discriminated against by racists or homophobes.
So I have an idea similar to #ridewithme to help protect those eing abused as result of Brexit referendum - but I need your help.— miss pommery 1926 (@cheeahs) June 26, 2016
#safetypin on, in solidarity with those who Trump hates. I am a safe ally & I believe in a better world than the one I woke up to yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ynuf1Eg4UH— happify (@happifydesign) November 10, 2016
Reports of harassment in schools & elsewhere are breaking my heart. I will stand up for anybunny who is being bullied. #safetypin pic.twitter.com/Mm1WA4Xt9G— Mo Willems' Pigeon (@The_Pigeon) November 10, 2016
I am wearing my #safetypin. to let others know I am a safe person to turn to if they feel threatened in any way. #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/LzWF7JSpbS— SteveMounce (@bearbisquit) November 11, 2016
Wearing a #safetypin in solidarity w all those exposed to hate & violence after the election. Let's stand as allies! https://t.co/c7awfDmK9t pic.twitter.com/s1WtckRj84— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 10, 2016