National food holidays have become as common an occurrence as days of the week — legitimately. Every day is seemingly dedicated to some snack. But hey, we're not complaining — because it just so happens that November is National Peanut Butter-Lovers' Month. And that's a fan club to which we are proudly devoted.
To fully celebrate this momentous, albeit fabricated, occasion, we've rounded up 29 outrageously delectable peanut butter recipes. Feel empowered to make a smorgasbord of treats, whether you love it creamy, crunchy, or somewhere in the middle. These eats go way past your grade school PB&J or ants on a log (no disrespect to the classics).
And if you've forgotten just how versatile and velvety PB can be, read on for a refresher. Sweet, salty, savoury, we've got it all right here.
