Even if you think you're sick of watching videos of choreographed wedding dances, you need to make this video an exception. We've seen plenty of impressive choreography from wedding parties and the bride and groom, but Mikayla Ellison Phillips and Nathan Ellison's father-daughter routine is something special.
There's no fancy lighting or special costumes. No over-the-top tricks or weird of music. This is just really, really good dancing by bride and a middle-aged dude in suspenders at a wedding venue in Utah. After starting off as a traditional slow dance to "Butterfly Kisses," the mix includes MC Hammer, *NSYNC, LMFAO, and the Sugar Hill Gang.
Halfway through, you might wonder if Ellison might be a professional. Whose dad has moves like that?
According to ABC News, Ellison actually works in sales and computer technology, but Phillips and her husband, Cody, met as dancers at Brigham Young University. “I’ve danced my whole life, but my dad hasn’t,” she told ABC, though it's clear her talent is genetic. They put this routine together in the week before the wedding.
"I’m the oldest and the only girl, so that was my dad’s only chance to do something like this,” she said. “He for years has talked about doing that and he finally convinced me.”
