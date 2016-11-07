"I'm always keeping women in mind and how I want them to feel about themselves; trying to encourage them to be their best and to be a conscious consumer," McCartney explains. "We’re always considering the environment. That's important to us. It’s important that when you buy and invest in a Stella McCartney x Adidas piece that you know it’s gonna be with you, hopefully, for life. We make the quality of what we do. It’s not throwaway sportswear, and there’s a lot of that out there now that can become landfill."



"And I’m always considering how I can help in a workout. I mean, how much time do you allow yourself to work out in your day? So I think the way I start the collection is always with that emotion. It’s always that feeling that I’m trying to make this a bit easier and a bit more fun for women. I want them to feel good and look good. I don’t want them to go, 'Ugh, I’ve got to work out,' and 'Ugh, I’ve got to wear that again.' I want them to have the technology. I want them to have everything they need. I also want to educate them. Because men are really treated with high regard when it comes to sports, and I think women are less so. For me, I want to give and deliver to women the same technology and information. I want them to know that we deserve the very best."