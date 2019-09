Competition is, of course, a good thing. But where does McCartney's line for Adidas, one that's been at the forefront of the movement, fall into an equation so many other brands are becoming a part of, and how does it stay ahead of the curve?"Today I was looking [at the new collection], and I was like, 'Wow, it still looks really great,'" the designer says at the Los Angeles debut of her SS17 offering. "I think we deliver great design, technology, and performance, and that we’re at the top of our kind of competition. We do have a lot more competition now — and I do think that we sort of brought that upon ourselves. But I think the reality is, when we started, nobody was doing really chic, fashionable, and cool performance sportswear, and nobody knew where to sell it.""For us to keep ahead of the curve is definitely in the technology," she adds, "and that’s something Adidas is really at the forefront of. We have amazing things in this collection that we can bring to the customer, and each season we’re just getting better at that. But I think that this marriage, a true marriage between fashion and sportswear, is what we do, and we do it very well. Our quality’s high and our price points are actually really competitive. I think people look at our stuff and they’re like, 'Oh, I can’t afford that,' because it looks so expensive and the quality is so good. But actually, it’s completely in line with our competitors, if not under some of them. I also have an amazing opportunity through this to work with great athletes [this summer, the duo dressed Team Great Britain for the Olympics ], and I think there’s very few collaborations for women that are even focusing and looking at female athletes, you know? That’s something that I take very seriously, and luckily Adidas does, too."