It's been almost a decade since we first saw Emma Stone's freckled cheeks and fiery, red hair in Superbad — let that sink in. Since then, the down-to-earth actress has majorly switched up her résumé, moving from raunchy teen comedy to superhero tentpole to art house musical — and, of course, there was that little Dirty Dancing moment. One of our top 5 movie scenes, ever. And our second-favourite wet Ryan Gosling moment, in case you're counting.
We've watched her grow as an actress, but it was only while sifting through some old photos that we realised just how much she's switched up her look over the years. Just when you think you know what her signature style is, there she goes again chopping it off and dying it platinum. Or adding bangs. Or braids. And while we were goggling at her hair, we were also wondering how the hell she still has any after all the haircolour acrobatics she's put her strands through.
Click ahead to see how far Ms. Stone has come. Don't blame us if you find yourself mysteriously wanting a new 'do. Or four.
