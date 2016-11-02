Grab your passport and prep your carry-on, because we're going on an international hair excursion, folks. Okay, fine, that was a little cheesy, but what's ahead is far from it. We've scouted the top salons around the world — including London, Tokyo, Melbourne, São Paulo, and many other destinations — to find the hair trends that are in the highest demand from the chicest women around the globe.
Instead of just looking to Hollywood celebs or the styles your friends are loving, why not check out what hasn't even hit the United States yet? These styles are cool, timeless, and far, far ahead of the curve. We'll spare you another passport joke and get right to it: Click through our slideshow for the raddest haircuts sweeping nine international cities.
