Explore Berlin's Underground Rooftop Fashion Scene In Virtual Reality

You don't have to jump on a plane to experience Berlin's cutting-edge arts culture. Thanks to one really complicated camera, we've created a set of videos that capture two truly stunning views from fashion's most overlooked city.
Via the perspective of three stylish friends — Chelsea Leyland, a Brooklyn DJ; Gabija Mitchell, an event planner; and Kyleigh Kühn, a nonprofit worker — the trio chat Berlin, personal style, and art in spaces that are compelling on their own, but in settings where you'll want the full 360-degree view.
First stop? Teufelsberg, or Devil's Mountain, a former Cold War spy centre that's been transformed into a graffiti artist's paradise (and also offers views of the most stunning sunrise, ever). Braving a freezing cold German morning, the women add their own designs to the layers of this remarkable collaborative art space. To warm up, listen to them share their thoughts on personal style from their (gorgeous) hotel room.
