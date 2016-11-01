“President Clinton or President Trump will have to negotiate a changed position in January [if the UK is no longer part of the EU, or looks set to leave.] I think if it’s a Clinton victory, it’s easier for me to at least interpret,” says Lucas.



“She will welcome a solid UK-U.S. relationship but as part of other relationships, not as an exclusive relationship,” he says. “So it would be part of U.S. relations with NATO, for instance. It would be in conjunction with the U.S. relationship with the EU."



What happens to the 'special relationship'?

First off, both Lucas and Morgan say they do not really believe in the 'special relationship', a historical term for the close diplomatic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom, famously invoked by President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Tony Blair to justify Britain joining the “war on terror” after 9/11.



“I’m a not a big believer in the special relationship, because I grew up in a place where the only British people my parents knew about were the Queen and Benny Hill,” says Lucas, who is American. “The special relationship is more of a myth.”



Morgan thinks the British elite believe in the 'special relationship' but doubts the Americans feel the same way. He also says that even the myth could be affected by the election result. “If there is a Trump presidency I think the notion of a special relationship between London and Washington would become very difficult to sustain,” he says.



Lucas points out that much of the relationship between the UK and the U.S. plays out behind the scenes at an institutional level, so it is worth looking beyond the bluster to analyse how institutions like the military, the intelligence and diplomatic services, and economic departments would operate under either a Trump or a Clinton administration.