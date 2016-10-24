I'll admit it: I'm a longtime Katy Perry fangirl — and for good reason. The singer has donned so many cool-girl hair and makeup looks, she's practically made eccentric beauty her M.O. And, as a beauty editor who oft sees the same looks time and time again, I'm forever grateful to her for keeping my work life interesting. After all, she's never been afraid of change, be that in her style, her hair, her makeup, even her personal life — and I love her for it.
It's hard to believe that she's been surprising us all for nearly a decade. That's right, she first hit the mainstream music scene in 2008 with her industry-crushing hit "I Kissed a Girl" — and she's kept us on our toes ever since. Between her epic wig collection and the unexpected lipstick shades she created with CoverGirl, we're always waiting with bated breath to see what's next.
In honour of Perry turning the big 3-2 tomorrow, we've rounded up our favourite beauty looks — further proof that she's always been the badass beauty chameleon we all know and love today.
Click through our slideshow to see just how much the star has changed over the years. Happy birthday, Katy!