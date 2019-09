I'll admit it: I'm a longtime Katy Perry fangirl — and for good reason. The singer has donned so many cool-girl hair and makeup looks, she's practically made eccentric beauty her M.O. And, as a beauty editor who oft sees the same looks time and time again, I'm forever grateful to her for keeping my work life interesting. After all, she's never been afraid of change, be that in her style, her hair, her makeup, even her personal life — and I love her for it.