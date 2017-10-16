7 Easy Soups That Are Cheap AF

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer, and (even if our air conditioning units are still running) there's an undeniable, though subtle, nip in the air that reminds us that summer is truly over.
While we're a bit sad to see the warmer weather fade, we also know it means a return to many cozy favourites, not the least of which being soup. A filling (and comforting) way to enjoy lunch or dinner, soup also freezes easily and can be a good back pocket option for days when you don't actually want to cook.
The one problem with soup is that making a new recipe can be intimidating. Which is why we asked R29ers what their favourite go-to soups are for the fall and winter months. Ahead, seven easy ideas that hardly require a recipe, from canned soup upgrades that are more than the sum of their parts to simple family recipes that have been passed down through generations. You may never be tempted by take-out soup again.