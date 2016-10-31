These Celebrities Had The Coolest Halloween Makeup On Instagram

When it comes to Halloween, stars are not just like us. We throw something together from the Zara pieces in our closet; they wear custom-fitted costumes and couture on loan. We hope the house party we're going to has a bowl of Skittles; they've got Dom Perignon service at the club. We call on our friend with the steadiest hand to do our cat-eye; they have a glam squad dying to pull out the ideas they've been saving all year.



And we've got to give it to the hair and makeup teams this year — they brought their A-game. The best celebrity beauty looks were a mix of terrifying, sweet (with a side of sexy), and totally transformative. Of course, they were all over social media, too. Ahead, 12 Halloween makeup looks we loved on Instagram. If you slacked this weekend, there's still time to redeem yourself tonight.