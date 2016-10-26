Unicorn emojis at the ready – because your day is about to get a whole lot more magical.
Everyone knows that commuting to work is a drag. Whether it's gridlocked traffic or a jam-packed Northern line tube carriage, getting to and from work is usually our least favourite bit of the day.
But, for the next few days, it might not be. If you live in London, this week you can hail a unicorn-drawn carriage to ride you to the office like a queen.
The 'unicabs' (ok, horses dressed up as unicorns, but still!) will run from the 26th to the 28th of October between 7am and 11am.
Tomorrow (27th) they'll be available to flag down near Southwark station and on Friday (28th) by Canary Wharf station.
To guarantee a ride on one of the mythical creatures, tweet or email mobile network Three, which organised the experience.
Unicorns have been in vogue for a while now, but we still can't get enough.
With unicorn-themed makeup tutorials, hair-colour guides and even cakes based on the legendary beasts, you'd have thought we'd have reached Peak Unicorn by now, but no.
And even if we don't manage to get a seat in one of the carriages, at least we've got an actual reason to use our favourite emoji for the next few days.
