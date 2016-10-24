Stop Everything: Harry Potter Makeup Is Real

I've written about my love for the intersection of magic and makeup a couple times before, so I won't bore you with the minute details of my obsession. What I will say, though, is that this former Harry Potter club president and bona fide beauty nerd has spent more time than she'd like to admit dreaming up shades she imagined would suit her favourite characters and spells from J.K. Rowling's series.
Of course, this occurred entirely in my mind, seeing as I don't recall Rowling making mention of makeup in any of her seven books. But, to quote Dumbledore himself: "Of course it is happening inside your head, but why on earth should that mean it is not real?"
However, after years of collecting Harry Potter memorabilia (seriously, everything from Mad-Eye Moody eye replicas to wands), a new crop of makeup inspired by the series has finally become a shining reality for me. Check out the shadow palettes below:
Each of the four palettes was created by AWhimsicalWillow, an Etsy seller, and inspired by Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. The shadows are even named appropriately, with shades like Butterbeer (a metallic-copper hue) and Forbidden Forest (a duo-chrome green shade with brown undertones).
This news comes after weeks of online Potter-themed makeup fervour that included the announcement of magical-wand brushes and mock-ups of H.P. eyeshadow palettes. Heck, I even wrote about a collection of LASplash liquid lipsticks that (somewhat inaccurately) bore the names of the series' characters and houses.
The bad news is that these palettes are — you guessed it — completely sold out and available only for pre-order (they won't be shipped out until November 11). But if you can snag one, it's definitely worth the wait. Especially if that means adorning your eyes with shadows called Hedwig and Hogsmead. [Ed. note: It's Hogsmeade, by the way, but we're willing to let that slide.] Fingers crossed they're sent via owl post.
