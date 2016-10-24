Stop Everything: Harry Potter Makeup Is Real

I've written about my love for the intersection of magic and makeup a couple times before, so I won't bore you with the minute details of my obsession. What I will say, though, is that this former Harry Potter club president and bona fide beauty nerd has spent more time than she'd like to admit dreaming up shades she imagined would suit her favourite characters and spells from J.K. Rowling's series.



Of course, this occurred entirely in my mind, seeing as I don't recall Rowling making mention of makeup in any of her seven books. But, to quote Dumbledore himself: "Of course it is happening inside your head, but why on earth should that mean it is not real?"



However, after years of collecting Harry Potter memorabilia (seriously, everything from Mad-Eye Moody eye replicas to wands), a new crop of makeup inspired by the series has finally become a shining reality for me. Check out the shadow palettes below:

