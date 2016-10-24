During an election filled with so much hatred and bullying, Conway has decided to roll her eyes in the face of confusion. Recently, she was registering her car with a new insurance and gave her full name, to which she was asked if she was the Kellyanne Conway.



“I just laughed and said, 'No, I’m about 20 years younger,' but I don’t like that people instantly think of Donald Trump when I say my name,” she said.



Conway’s flood of negative notifications has come with the sporadic supporter, but mostly, they’ve all been reminders of how ugly the election has gotten. She tries to fight the negativity by sticking to her yoga practice and sharing her hate messages with friends on Facebook, where it seems everyone can see the humour and get a break from the news cycle that’s causing anxiety across the country.



But the Hillary Clinton supporter doesn't find anything funny about Trump's positions — or her name doppelgänger's support for him.



"It’s certainly a very difficult job, so props to Kellyanne for taking it on, but she’s still adamantly defending him and making excuses for him [after] the things [Trump has] said about women and how he's treated women, and as a woman campaign manager, I've really lost all respect for her that she isn’t speaking up," she said. "The things she says are so ridiculous, just trying to cover everything up or direct it at a totally different thing that has nothing to do with the issues."