Achelle Richards, creative director of E.L.F. cosmetics, says that the hidden sample is there to help you choose a hue when you get to the store: "We know the best way to colour match is to see the actual product," she says. "So we designed our moisturising lipsticks to hold the lipstick formula in the base of the componentry. This feature makes it easier to colour match, and we love that it’s been a surprise and delight for many of our fans."So there you have it: It's not a balm, but something better, especially when you've hit the bottom of your bullet. Consider the surprise a bonus lippie — like the extra french fries at the bottom of your takeout bag.E.L.F. isn't the only company that has products with secrets — there's a whole host of beauty products with clandestine capabilities at your disposal.