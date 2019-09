There are women who like boho and there are women who'd literally rather eat an entire fringed suede jacket than wear it. I have always considered myself firmly on Team Never Boho. I've tried out many "vibes" in my lifetime, including mod, 2002 emo, 2007 American Apparel hipster, fashion goth, Lula reader, and fashion blogger clown, but I've never once looked at boho and thought, That's something I'd like to try. I'm not sure what it is about tiered prairie dresses, wide-brimmed hats, and gladiator sandals make me see red, but nothing that could ever be described as boho has ever found its way into my wardrobe.