Lauren Conrad's Chicken Pot Pie Is #DinnerGoals

If you don't know what to make for dinner tonight, let Lauren Conrad help. The Hills alum and perpetual queen of the perfect outfit, decor, and foodstagram, is schooling us in the art of making a chicken pot pie from scratch.
Now, before you panic (because the idea of making pie dough from scratch on a weeknight is daunting as fuck), hear us out. Thanks to L.C.'s Instagram stories, we've got a step-by-step photo diary-and-recipe for chicken pot pie. So you'll see exactly what each part of the process should look like, pretty much guaranteeing that it'll all turn out okay.
And the best part is, she made enough for two pies. One for tonight and one to freeze for a chilly Autumn or winter weeknight down the road. We know what we'll be having (and photographing) for dinner. Check out her full Instagram Story instructions ahead, so you won't have to toggle back and forth on your phone.
