What A Woman Producing Your Clothes Wants You To Know

How did your mother explain to you when you were a child that you were going to work? How did you feel at the time?

"My mother did not get an education, yet she was trying to provide me with an education. But she couldn't. So when I started work, I was still trying to convince my mother [to let me go to school]. We were both working and were both trying to raise our voices. But the problems I faced came from my father and my male relatives and family members. They were not happy that I raised my voice to try to establish my rights. It’s a male-dominated society. When I worked in the factory — and even today — most of the bosses and people at the managerial level are men. We women are only the labor force, and that's a problem."