Desert Trip, also dubbed Oldchella, got a little bit younger in its second weekend. The festival, which was held on the same plot of land as Coachella in Indio, CA, saw Saturday night headliner Paul McCartney getting by with a little help from his friend Rihanna. The pair performed "FourFiveSeconds" for the crowd as a surprise.
As you can see in the video, above, Macca popped the song lyrics up for the Oldchella attendees, just in case they're more familiar with his Wings and Beatles catalog than this relatively new single. According to the L.A. Times, the average age of ticket buyers for the fest was 51, while the average age of performers at the festival was 72.
Kanye West was not present for the performance. He's been out of action since cancelling some Saint Pablo Tour dates following the news that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris.
Interestingly, RiRi chose this appearance over the Tidal X charity concert in New York City on the same night. She is a shareholder in Tidal.
