Miranda Kerr's Security Guard Stabbed During Attempted Break-In

TMZ reports that Miranda Kerr's home in Malibu, California was the scene of a violent altercation when one of the supermodel's security guards shot an intruder who had stabbed him in the face. Thankfully, Kerr and her 5-year-old son, Flynn, were not home at the time of the incident.
According to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department comments reported by E! News, the stabbing and shooting occurred after an unnamed intruder tried to climb over a gate and onto Kerr's private property. The intruder was shot during a scuffle shortly after stabbing the security guard who was trying to stop him. Members of the LAPD arrived during the struggle.
Both men were taken to local hospitals, though neither reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. The security guard was airlifted from the scene and is currently listed as in stable condition. The intruder is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kerr, who is currently engaged to to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, bought the home in 2012 following her divorce from actor Orlando Bloom. She has yet to speak publicly about the attempted break-in, which is currently still under active investigation by the LAPD.
