Ken Bone — unlikely style icon and the man declared the winner of the second presidential debate by CNN — is actually kind of terrible. After a Reddit Ask Me Anything, the Daily Beast found that the Bone's Reddit comment history contained a smarmy comment on Jennifer Lawrence's hacked nude photos.
In the AMA session on Thursday, Bone used the username StanGibson18. When the Daily Beast looked at the comment history of the account, it uncovered Bone's crass opinion on Lawrence's nude photos.
"Maybe she should have been more careful with her pics, but the bad guys are still the ones who sought them out and looked at them," Bone wrote, according to the Daily Beast. "By which I mean guys like me. I saw her butt hole. I liked it."
Outside of the inexcusable vulgarity of Bone' comment, his "don't take nudes if you don't want your nudes leaked" logic is a complete fallacy. Moreover: Women's bodies belong to women.
The Daily Beast reports that the StanGibson18 account also said the shooting death of Trayvon Martin was "legally justified."
Refinery29 has reached out to Ken Bone and Jennifer Lawrence for comment.
In the AMA session on Thursday, Bone used the username StanGibson18. When the Daily Beast looked at the comment history of the account, it uncovered Bone's crass opinion on Lawrence's nude photos.
"Maybe she should have been more careful with her pics, but the bad guys are still the ones who sought them out and looked at them," Bone wrote, according to the Daily Beast. "By which I mean guys like me. I saw her butt hole. I liked it."
Outside of the inexcusable vulgarity of Bone' comment, his "don't take nudes if you don't want your nudes leaked" logic is a complete fallacy. Moreover: Women's bodies belong to women.
The Daily Beast reports that the StanGibson18 account also said the shooting death of Trayvon Martin was "legally justified."
Refinery29 has reached out to Ken Bone and Jennifer Lawrence for comment.
Advertisement