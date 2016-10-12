In Brit Bennett's debut novel, The Mothers, a young woman grieving the death of her mother falls into a relationship with the church pastor's son, has an abortion, and then has to live with the consequences. But those repercussions aren't necessarily what you might think — and therein lies the brilliant beauty of this book, which challenges the judgements we make about women's choices, and the people who make those judgements to begin with.



Bennett, who graduated from Stanford before going on to the Helen Zell Writers' Program at the University of Michigan, has written one of fall's most anticipated works of fiction. But once upon a time, she wasn't entirely sure she could stay the novelist course. The idea for The Mothers formed when she was in college, and fortunately she wound up with mentors who told her to pursue it.



"I was so young that if somebody would have been like, ‘This is trash,’ I might have listened to them," she recounted over coffee on a balmy September morning. Thankfully, she kept at it, and the result is a smart, insightful story about the unique ways in which women need one another, the ways only women are capable of hurting each other, and how a decision you make when you're young can ripple like a bullet through the rest of your life — whether you regret it, or not.



First off, who are "the mothers"?

"They are the church mothers who sort of narrate the story — these older women at the church who kind of serve as a moral compass, but a moral compass whose arrow is not pointing north. I was very interested in the way that mothering is an act, and not just like a static identity of who you are if you have a child. It’s something I didn’t do consciously, but now that I look back I see the ways in which motherhood, or mothering, refracts through the whole book.”