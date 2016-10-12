Yet Another Fashion House Loses Its Creative Director

So far, the designer turnover has seemed to follow a rule of threes: Both Raf Simons and Hedi Slimane exited their roles at Dior and Saint Laurent, respectively, after three years at the helm. On Wednesday, Peter Dundas announced he is leaving his position as creative director of Roberto Cavalli, WWD reports — despite having been at the Italian fashion house just three seasons.
Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, thanked Dundas for his contribution to the brand in a statement, adding that the design team will continue work as usual until a new creative director is appointed "in due course."
Despite some lingering rumors of impending departures surrounding Fashion Month — such as Nicolas Ghesquière bouncing from Louis Vuitton and Jonathan Anderson taking his place — Dundas's name never really came up as part of this specific conversation. If anything, the Norwegian designer was at the top of his game: He found a loyal following in Kim Kardashian, who wore a custom Cavalli number to the 2015 Met Gala, and in Ciara, who wed Russell Wilson in a Dundas-designed gown that was too big for the venue. And let's not forget Beyoncé: Not only was the yellow-hued Cavalli dress one of the most striking getups from "Lemonade," but Queen Bey gave Dundas the distinct honor of dreaming up a handful of her Formation tour costumes.
Upon his announcement, Dundas wished the house of Cavalli the best and shouted out the people of the atelier whom he worked closely with during his time there, according to WWD. He didn't, however, divulge what's next. Given the bullet points on his résumé, though — stints at Emilio Pucci and Emanuel Ungaro, as well as consulting for Dolce & Gabbana before landing at Cavalli — maybe we'll see him take over another yet-to-be-announced Italian brand. (He has some surprising competition this time around.)
Designers — they sure love to keep us on our toes.
Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, thanked Dundas for his contribution to the brand in a statement, adding that the design team will continue work as usual until a new creative director is appointed "in due course."
Despite some lingering rumors of impending departures surrounding Fashion Month — such as Nicolas Ghesquière bouncing from Louis Vuitton and Jonathan Anderson taking his place — Dundas's name never really came up as part of this specific conversation. If anything, the Norwegian designer was at the top of his game: He found a loyal following in Kim Kardashian, who wore a custom Cavalli number to the 2015 Met Gala, and in Ciara, who wed Russell Wilson in a Dundas-designed gown that was too big for the venue. And let's not forget Beyoncé: Not only was the yellow-hued Cavalli dress one of the most striking getups from "Lemonade," but Queen Bey gave Dundas the distinct honor of dreaming up a handful of her Formation tour costumes.
Upon his announcement, Dundas wished the house of Cavalli the best and shouted out the people of the atelier whom he worked closely with during his time there, according to WWD. He didn't, however, divulge what's next. Given the bullet points on his résumé, though — stints at Emilio Pucci and Emanuel Ungaro, as well as consulting for Dolce & Gabbana before landing at Cavalli — maybe we'll see him take over another yet-to-be-announced Italian brand. (He has some surprising competition this time around.)
Designers — they sure love to keep us on our toes.
Advertisement