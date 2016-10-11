Kim Kardashian Suing Website For Saying She Faked Robbery

You probably know Media Takeout as one of the finest purveyors of dubious news on the internet. You'll recognise the headline style. Just to pick some at random from today: "Rapper CHIEF KEEF Is Just 21 Years Old . . . And GUESS How Many BABYS Mamas . . . He ALREADY HAS!!! (Dude Needs A VASECTOMY)" and "MTO SHOCKER: Nekkid Pics Of NFL Star Tom Brady Are LEAKED . . . And TOM Got A Real Small . . . FOOTBALL!!" On some level, it seems impossible that the headlines are real. On another level, it seems insane that all headlines aren't like this.
Anyways, Kim Kardashian is suing them for claiming her Paris robbery was fake, according to TMZ. They're far from the only outlet claiming that the reality mogul staged her attack. The suit alleges that the site cited sources who were essentially random social media users.
"The site also posted a story about 'French authorities' suspecting Kim had actually 'let the robbers in' the apartment," TMZ writes. "The final indignity, according to the suit by her lawyers Marty Singer and Andrew Brettler, was a post about Kim's insurance claim. She says MediaTakeOut reported, 'If she faked the robbery ... she just committed a FEDERAL CRIME.'"
This is why you use "allegedly," for the record. Apparently Kardashian initially wanted the site to remove the post and apologize. They did not, she's pursuing financial damages.
