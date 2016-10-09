Following yesterday's release of a video containing Donald Trump making vulgar comments about women, his wife, Melania Trump, has issued a statement.
In an email to Trump supporters, the Slovenian former model condemns her husband's remarks, but defends his character.
"The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me," she wrote. "This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world. "
As of this writing, neither Donald nor Melania Trump have posted or addressed this statement on Twitter or Facebook.
Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the misogynistic comments, including a tweet to the presidential candidate from Senator Elizabeth Warren: "@realdonaldtrump: Were you lying or was sexual assault part of your action every day? It’s a simple question. You should have to answer it."
.@realdonaldtrump: Were you lying or was sexual assault part of your action every day? It’s a simple question. You should have to answer it.— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 8, 2016
The video, released yesterday by The Washington Post, features a conversation between Donald Trump and Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, where Trump reveals how he seduces women. "I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," Trump said on the tape. "Just kiss. I don’t even wait."
He went on to day that, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
Yesterday, the Trump campaign site dismissed the interaction as "locker room banter." Following outrage from Democrats and Republicans alike, Donald himself released an apology video late last night saying that he's not a "perfect person" and that he regrets his comments.
