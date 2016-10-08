

The humour has also been there since the beginning . Often what you're doing is “auditing” galleries and presenting statistics, which is fundamentally quite unsexy. Or as you put it, “complaining”. Was there ever a conversation about how to engage people?

Käthe: We were trying to come up with ideas that would be contemporary and break through people’s preconceived notions about art. We used advertising and graphics techniques, facts and humour, in a new way to change people’s minds. We always wanted to do something unforgettable each time – which I’m not sure we did but we tried. There have been lots of issues we wanted to do something about that we haven’t come up with an idea for yet, but might in the future. We’ve moved on in what we tackle – Hollywood, or music videos, for example – but we always go back to the art world.



With your anonymity – you might have had people say to you over the years, 'Wouldn’t it be more effective to put your face and name to this?' or 'Why are you hiding behind a mask?' What do you say to those people?

Frida: It doesn’t really matter anymore who we are because we represent a certain attitude. Early on we hid our identities quite honestly to protect ourselves and our careers; we were criticising the professional world that we wanted to feed us. It was a great strategy though because it allowed us to make a more collective complaint, represent a larger group of women than our individual selves. And the work is wonderful and strong on its own but it is also carried by this suspicion of ‘who could they be?’ It helped with publicity, but as I say, I don’t think anyone cares now.

