A few things we can take for granted: No one again can ever say that the artwork of women and people of colour doesn’t rise to the level of quality necessary to be shown in museums. We know that’s not true and that it is the code for discrimination. And I think everyone realises that you can’t tell the story of art history without including all the voices with that culture. No one would dispute that now. People used to argue about that. What we didn’t realise is how tokenism would be used to make it look like an institution was taking care of things; they’d invite one female artist, one trans artist, one artist of colour and think the problem [of representation] was solved.We’re of the opinion that tokenism is part of the problem, not the solution. There’s a crushing glass ceiling for female artists and artists of colour. If you look at the top echelons of success in the art world, particularly concerning money – women and artists of colour are not up there yet. They don’t get solo shows, major acquisitions, monographs, books, and they don’t get taught to kids in schools. Income inequality is also a huge problem; women and artists of colour earn on average about 12-17% of what white male artists do. Most of the money and opportunities go to white males, because the art market has not kept up with educational institutions in terms of a consciousness of how bias works. And the art market is run by a lot of super-wealthy people who tend to be similar in lots of ways... and we shouldn’t let them tell us what art history is about.Art institutions certainly can. Public money should represent the public responsibly. The art world is falling behind [the world]. It likes to think of itself as avant-garde but actually it’s behind. It’s always been behind. The art world cannot lead the way. But activism can.The Guerrilla Girls' Complaints Department will be running until Sunday the 9th of October. Their show at the Whitechapel Gallery, ' Is It Even Worse In Europe? ', is on until March 2017.