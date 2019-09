Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said women and girls were “persistently judged on what they look like” and were at greater risk of depression and mental illness as a result, reported The Guardian “This is serious. As a society we need to face up to the fact that objectification and harassment is ruining girls’ lives and we are letting it happen,” she added.The latest survey results show that gender inequality begins at a young age, said Dr Carole Easton, chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust.She said: “If we are serious about ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to get on in life, then much more must be done to ensure a level playing field – starting from childhood and into young adulthood, not least by challenging gender stereotypes,” The Guardian reported.Girlguiding is using the hasgtags #youareamazing and #girlsattitudes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to encourage people to compliment young women and girls on their personalities and achievements instead of their looks.Other recent surveys have also highlighted that mental illness is soaring among young woman in the UK and that British teenage girls have become increasingly unhappy in recent years. When will the government start taking teenage girls' mental health seriously?