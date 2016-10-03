Inside The Apartment Where Kim Kardashian Was Robbed

Terrible new details about Kim Kardashian's ordeal in Paris keep emerging. The reality star was held at gunpoint, bound, gagged, and locked in the bathroom by up to five robbers, who made away with £8 million worth of jewellery. All the talk of the shocking incident has people wondering about the place where it happened: The Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hotel — known locally as the "No Address Hotel" — is comprised of nine luxury apartments. THR reports that Kim and Kanye like to rent out the 3,700-square-foot penthouse, which runs them £13,000 a night. The couple has stayed in the residence multiple times before, including in May 2014 before their wedding. And apparently, they're not the only famous fans; celebrities including Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio have also stayed there. Hôtel de Pourtalès also serves as something of a hub for Fashion Week, as it's located across from the house of Chanel and around the corner from Fashion Week hangout spot Caviar Kaspia.
Here is a look inside the gorgeous house where the robbery occurred.
Here is a look inside the gorgeous house where the robbery occurred.