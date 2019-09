Inside The Apartment Where Kim Kardashian Was Robbed

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the hotel — known locally as the "No Address Hotel" — is comprised of nine luxury apartments. THR reports that Kim and Kanye like to rent out the 3,700-square-foot penthouse, which runs them £13,000 a night. The couple has stayed in the residence multiple times before, including in May 2014 before their wedding. And apparently, they're not the only famous fans; celebrities including Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio have also stayed there. Hôtel de Pourtalès also serves as something of a hub for Fashion Week, as it's located across from the house of Chanel and around the corner from Fashion Week hangout spot Caviar Kaspia.Here is a look inside the gorgeous house where the robbery occurred.