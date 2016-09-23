This Powerful Ad Shows How Trump's Presidency Could Affect Women's Body Image

You probably already know that Donald Trump has a record of making sexist comments. But a new ad from Hillary Clinton's campaign powerfully highlights the ways in which a Trump presidency could affect young women.
Clinton's newest ad, titled "Mirrors," shows young women of varying ages, sizes, and backgrounds looking into a mirror, intercut with several demeaning comments Trump has made about women and their bodies.
"I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers," one part of the footage shows Trump saying.
"She ate like a pig," he says in another piece of video footage. "Does she have a good body? No."
The video ad ends with the question, "Is this the president we want for our daughters?"
As the ad shows, Trump himself says that he "can't say that" he treats women with respect. Statements like the ones Trump has made can be extremely detrimental to women's self-image and their relationships with their bodies. The way we feel about our bodies can vary on a day-to-day basis — and degrading comments about our appearances are never okay, especially not from a potential president.
