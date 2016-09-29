We'd be lying if we said our desktops, Pinterest boards, and Instagram explore pages weren't loaded with hair porn. While we like stalking our friends' brunch photos, we love gathering hair inspiration. The way we see it, each shot that passes through our feed could be the haircut or dye job worth trying next. Suffice it to say, we love gathering inspiring new looks that breathe life back into our strands.
We pin and double-tap a lot, but it's rare that we have the time (or money) to change up our looks as often. Luckily, our obsession is your gain. If you feel like you're stuck in a serious hair rut of topknots or air-dried texture — and are looking to mix it up — you've come to the right place. Dig yourself out of the hole of hair boredom and find your next look right here.
Ahead, 33 inspiring looks our editors are loving, all of which are as attainable as they are exciting — and some even require no commitment! Go ahead, spice it up!
We pin and double-tap a lot, but it's rare that we have the time (or money) to change up our looks as often. Luckily, our obsession is your gain. If you feel like you're stuck in a serious hair rut of topknots or air-dried texture — and are looking to mix it up — you've come to the right place. Dig yourself out of the hole of hair boredom and find your next look right here.
Ahead, 33 inspiring looks our editors are loving, all of which are as attainable as they are exciting — and some even require no commitment! Go ahead, spice it up!