Mariah Carey is basically the definition of a diva. Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, refuses to even walk the red carpet because "people are starving." So it's not too surprising that Miley's not the biggest Mariah fan. And it's for exactly the reason you'd think.
"I’ve never really been a fan, because it’s so much about Mariah Carey. That’s part of her shtick; I can see through that," she told Elle. "It's about what she's wearing, and it's about her. What I make isn't about me. It's about sharing my story; it's about someone being connected to what I'm saying."
It's clear from the interview that Cyrus thinks of herself as the opposite of Mariah. "I did not grow up spoiled in any way. I just wanted to be on TV," she said of her Hannah Montana days. "I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn't know any better. I was just like, I can be on Disney!"
When it comes to other pop stars, though, she is a fan of Britney Spears. The two are good friends, though they almost never text, she said. "I'm not sure if Britney knows how to text."
As the October cover star, she covered broad territory, also discussing her sexuality and what the word "pansexual" means to her. "That just means everyone. It doesn't stop at girl, boy, or if someone's in a transition," she said. "I don't see people ever for who they were before who they are right now. I think of who I was before who I am right now; that's a transition in itself. Everyone is constantly transitioning."
