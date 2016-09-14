I Ate Like Chrissy Teigen For A Week & Here's What Happened

Chrissy Teigen loves food. She is as real as they come for celebs on social media, and her focus on chowing down is nothing short of inspirational. Not only has the former model published her very own cookbook, Cravings (with another on the way), but she also fills her social media pages with all things food-related on the reg. And because I also love (and live for) food, I felt compelled to model my meals on her fabulous foodie inspiration for a week.



Thumbing through Teigen's Instagram account, I picked out the dishes that seemed to be 'grammed again and again to build my five-day, breakfast, lunch, and dinner plan. Her favourites (pizza, pasta, and Shake Shack) also happen to be mine. She loves Egg McMuffins? Hey, so do I! CT does cook at home in addition to eating out, so I tried to strike a somewhat fair balance. This will be great, I thought — piece-of-Momofuku-funfetti-cake great.



And while my week started off strong (and delicious), this food journey ultimately turned into a struggle with a capital S. Because, as much as it kills me to say this, I have come to learn that there really is such a thing as too many burritos.