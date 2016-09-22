The ad aesthetic for these high-profile H&M collabs can vary a lot from designer to designer. Whereas Olivier Rousteing recruited his loyal Balmain Army to rep last year's pair-up, Kenzo and H&M wanted their campaign stars to be bold. "We wanted to feature talents whose personal style is more than just their looks, who stand for something and have a message and come from different places from all over the world," Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s head of design, told Refinery29.