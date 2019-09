The first images feature Iman and Suboi, shot in motion, wearing the collab's brightly patterned collection. The ad mimics the effect of physical photographs being cut apart and then getting pieced together with tape. Leon and Lim have long been fans of Goude's work , so it makes sense that we're seeing one of the photographer's signatures factor into the collaboration."Everything that I do starts with a drawing," the artist said of the spread's sketched nature. "I’ve always been fascinated by human proportions, especially women’s. Fashion artists have always outrageously exaggerated the silhouette of their models. I used to do it when I was an illustrator a long time ago; now I do it with photographs." He began cutting up transparencies without a specific visual goal in mind — and even though he says, "It felt like I was committing a sacrilege," it allowed him to see his own photographic interpretation of a fashion drawing. "It became my way of doing things: drawing with photographs in a rough, spontaneous way; an alternative to the earnestness of commercial fashion photography in general."